Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar is still known as Khallas Girl. However, Isha started her acting career with South Films, after which she made a place in Bollywood. But even after many films, Isha could not achieve the position in the film industry, which she wanted to achieve.

Isha Koppikar saw many ups and downs in her career. She won the title of Miss Talent in Miss India Contest in the year 1995. After this title, he made a great entry in the entertainment industry. In the beginning, Isha found love for the audience by working in Tamil, Telugu and Marathi films. Isha then made a small character in the year 2000 in Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor’s film Fiza. However, no one in Bollywood noticed this character.

Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Company’ in the year 2002 came as a milestone for Isha Koppikar’s career. In this film, Isha did an item number and the name of the song was ‘Khallas’. Isha’s style in that song made the audience crazy. Not only this, even after almost 18 years, Isha is called by the name of ‘Khallas Girl’. This single song changed the whole life of Isha, Isha, known as ‘Khallas Girl’, after this song, ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’, ‘Darna Mana Hai’, ‘Don’, ‘Pinjar’, ‘Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi’ Worked in many films like ‘Krishna Cottage’, but the audience did not give much love to these films.

Isha did not do any good in Bollywood, but today she is earning a lot of name by joining politics. Isha joined the BJP party and she appears in many charity shows. Isha Koppikar married Timi Narang in 2009. Both pair of fans like it very much. Isha and Timi are the parents of a daughter. Isha has property worth crores today.