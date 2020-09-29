A news in the US media has given a new twist to the US presidential election debate in November. The New York Times report claimed that Donald Trump paid only $ 750 (about Rs 55,311) as tax in the first year of his tenure after becoming president in 2016–17. The news also claimed that billionaire businessman Trump and his companies paid US $ 1,45,400 (Rs 1.07 crore) as tax in India during 2017 itself. Not only this, Trump has not paid any tax for 10 of the last 15 years.At the same time, Trump has called this revelation as fake news. In fact, according to The New York Times’s Sunday news, Trump paid US $ 750 in federal income the year he won the presidential election. The newspaper gave this information after analyzing their last 20 years of tax payment data. The revelation comes at a time when there is to be a presidential debate between the presidential candidates on Tuesday, and Trump will face a presidential contest with Democratic Joe Biden on November 3, just weeks later. Let’s know how Trump managed to save his tax …

‘I saw more money than earning’

The news said that Trump had not paid any tax for 10 of the last 15 years as Trump showed that he had lost more than he earned during this period. According to the news, the Trump report to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) shows him as a businessman who takes millions of dollars every year and talks about huge losses that he can save himself from paying taxes. Now with increasing financial challenges, statistics show that he is more dependent on earning more money from businesses he sees as more likely. However, this often leads to a direct conflict of interest as President.



It has been revealed in the news that during his first two years at White House, Trump received a total revenue of US $ 7.3 million from overseas, most of which came from his golf properties in Scotland and Ireland. Licensing deals in the Philippines, India and Turkey also brought them revenues of 30 lakhs, 23 lakhs and 1 million US dollars respectively. According to the news, he also paid tax in lieu of many of his foreign ventures.

In the year 2017, the President paid only US $ 750 to the US government while in the meantime he or his companies paid US $ 15,598 in Panama, US $ 1,45,400 in India and US $ 1,56,824 in Philippines. Meanwhile, a White House spokesman called the New York Times news on Sunday as “absolutely wrong news”, claiming that the media house had tried to do the same thing earlier.

Trump always kept tax the secret

The law does not require the US president to release details of his personal income, but has been made public by former President Richard Nixon since. Trump is the only president in modern times who does not make it public, keeping his income tax payments highly confidential. Trump had actually challenged those seeking information about his income tax returns in court.

These include the US House, which wanted information on Trump’s income tax returns as part of parliamentary oversight. According to investigative news from the New York Times, Trump has fought a long battle to keep tax-related details confidential, which is fundamentally different from his earlier statement to the American public in which he had given details. On the other hand, in this whole matter, Trump said, ‘I have paid tax. … You will see it as soon as my tax return comes. Right now the assessment is going on … I have paid a lot of tax as tax.