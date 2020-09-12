Actor Sanjay Dutt recently completed the shooting of his film ‘Shamshera’ despite a serious illness like cancer. This is not the first time. Earlier, well-known actors like Anurag Basu and Irrfan Khan have shot during cancer. Was it his passion for acting or the compulsion to be tied up in the contract. Navbharat Times tried to know this.

According to media reports, Sanjay Dutt has completed the first round of his chemotherapy and completed the shooting of his film ‘Shamshera’ before the second round. Sanjay was earlier going to the US for treatment, but his wife Manyata Dutt had issued an official statement that Sanjay will get his first stage treatment in Mumbai itself.

You must not stop anywhere

According to sources, Sanjay Dutt completed one and a half day shoot of ‘Shamshera’. It was a wrap up shoot of the film which was completed at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Sanjay’s remaining patchwork work was completed in the shooting. He was the only one on the shoot. After this patchwork, the film has been completed and now Karan Malhotra produced and Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor starrer post production of this film has started.

Sanjay Dutt Shamshera Shooting

Emotional post of recognition

Two days ago, Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata shared a sentimental post on her Instagram. He wrote, ‘Don’t stop, you will go to defeat, go on thorns and come out of the shadows. We have to fight against the bad days to bring back the good days in our lives. ‘ On the same day, Sanju Baba was seen outside the Yash Raj Studio where he was returning from shooting for ‘Shamshera’.

Passion of art makes cancer pain forget

Umesh Shukla, director of cancer-ridden Rishi Kapoor’s last film ‘102 Not Out’, says, “It is the actor’s passion for his work and commitment that motivates him to shoot despite a dangerous disease like cancer. Sanjay Dutt must have completed shooting for Shamshera due to this passion. People with cancer go through a lot of pain and breakdown but their work gives them relief. The biggest example of this in front of me has been Rishi Kapoor. He was shooting for ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ with Juhi Chawla in Delhi when he was diagnosed with cancer. He was immediately taken to New York for treatment. Whenever I went to meet him, he used to talk only about films instead of cancer. He wanted to start work on the film with Bachchan Sahab (Amitabh Bachchan) as soon as possible.

No contract, worry about loss

Will those actors be forced to work in a disease like cancer, their contract with the film? On this aspect, Komal Nahata, a trade expert, says, “No, the contract does not matter at the time of such illness.” At that time, stars are worried about the loss of the producer. Crores are bets on the film. In such a situation, keeping aside his illness, Sanju Baba did the shooting with the same purpose that the film is completed and the money of the producer and the exhibitor is not stuck. On this issue, trade pundit Taran Adarsh ​​says, ‘Humanity is considered more than the contract in the industry. Our artists themselves want to complete their unfinished films. Legendary actors like Meena Kumari and Sanjeev Kumar in the past also completed shooting of their films despite incurable disease. Sanjay is from the film family and is also a producer. He loves acting. That is why he followed the artist’s religion despite being ill. ‘

Why did Irfan shoot for cancer?

Irfan Khan, who was battling cancer to the last minute, completed the shooting of his film ‘English Medium’, despite being suffering from cancer. In an interview, Irrfan’s wife Sutpa Sikdar said, “When he resumed shooting for the English medium, his illness was under control.” He was confident of the film’s producer-director Dinesh Vijan and Homi Adajania. He wanted to earn money and was ultimately a self-made man. Shooting made them happy. His laughter and happiness were seen on the set. Kerku Sharda, fellow artist of Irrfan in the English medium, says, “I shot with Irrfan Bhai in Udaipur and London but he never brought fear or burden of a deadly disease like cancer on the set. His energy on the set was worth watching. Nobody talked to them about the disease. Before Sanjay Dutt and Irrfan Khan, director Anurag Basu also shot for a few days despite suffering from cancer. He was shooting for ‘Tumse Nahi Dekha’ at that time. His film was completed by director Mohit Suri after the merger of Anurag. Recently, the well-known ‘Black Panther’ fame Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman became known at the age of 43 due to cancer, but he continued shooting during these four years. ‘