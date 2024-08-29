Even Abba sends Donald Trump a warning to continue using songs and videos from the legendary Swedish group at their rallies and rallies. In particular, several historic songs from the still popular 1970s pop group, including ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘The Winner Takes It All’ and ‘Dancing Queen’, were used at a rally in St Cloud, Minnesota, which is home to the largest Swedish community in America, the newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported. In addition, videos of members of Abba were shown on a giant screen in a hockey stadium during the event, along with appeals for donations to Trump’s campaign.

From the group’s record company, the Universal Musica protest was launched shortly after, claiming that “no request for permission was received and no authorization was given to Trump”. “Together with the members of Abba, we have discovered that videos of their music and images were published during Trump’s events and therefore we have requested that these be removed immediately”, explained a spokesperson for the record company. The same message came from Björn Ulvaeus, member of the group and author of one of the most famous hits, ‘Mamma Mia’: “Our record company is making sure that they are removed”.

Not Just Abba: Other Artists Who Said ‘No’ to Trump

Abba are the latest in a long line of artists who in this election campaign, as in previous ones, have protested the use of their songs in the tycoon’s rallies. Among the latest, Celine Dion he didn’t like his ‘My Heart Will Go On’ being used in a rally in Montana and Foo Fighters who also wanted to underline on social media that they had not authorized the use of ‘My Hero’ to welcome Kennedy Jr. on stage together with the Republican candidate.

Beyoncé had blocked Trump from continuing to use the song ‘Freedom’ in one of his videos, which instead became a sort of soundtrack for Democrat Kamala Harris’ campaign. No also from Dave Porterco-author of the Sam & Dave song ‘Hold on, I’m coming’: “I don’t write music to divide people” was the comment. And again, last March the heirs of Sinéad O’Connor They had warned Trump against using ‘Nothing compares 2U.’

Previously Canadian artist Neil Young had opposed Trump using his songs, and in 2020 the Rolling Stones had threatened the tycoon with legal action after the song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ was played at a political rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had sent a notice to Trump banning him from using Black Sabbath music in campaign videos in 2019 and had done the same Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen, Adele and the heirs of George Harrison.

Legally, US politicians do not always need direct permission from artists. Their campaigns can purchase licensing packages from music rights organizations that give them legal access to more than 20 million songs. However, artists do have the right to remove their music from that list.