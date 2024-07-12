Seebruck hieß zur Römerzeit Bedaium. Das gehörte zur römischen Provinz Noricum, und wie immer wussten die Römer, wie man mit Landmarken umgeht. Bedaium liegt am nördlichsten Punkt des Chiemsees. Hier verlässt die Alz den See, ein Flusslauf, den es zu queren galt. Die Römer lösten das Problem mit einer Brücke, die etwas südlicher lag als die heutige. Ihre Straße kam von Aquileia an der Adria über die Tauern nach Iuvavum, dem heutigen Salzburg, in den Norden. Bedaium gehörte zum Municipium Claudium Iuvavum.

Architecture and exhibits harmonize: View into the exhibition room Chiemgau Tourism

There was initially a mansio here, a rest stop where passing officials could spend the night and change horses. Another road is suspected to run north along the west side of the Alz, but it has not yet been found. And even though no evidence of boat traffic in the first centuries AD has emerged, it is highly likely that the Romans also used the lake as a transport route. Today Bedaium is called Seeon-Seebruck, has 4,600 inhabitants, and the administration is located on Römerstrasse. People look after the past. And that is why someone like Matthias Ziereis is doubly enthusiastic about it, which is why he has two job titles on his business card – museum director and port manager. The fifty-two-year-old is employed by the municipality and looks after the small museum with great dedication, which displays around five hundred exhibits from the Neolithic period to the early Middle Ages on three hundred square meters.

Almost all of the exhibits come from the area of ​​the current municipality, something that the museum is particularly proud of. There is an archaeological trail that leads from the museum to ten stations where finds were made from the Celtic and Roman periods. In Stöffling, a Roman trading center located between Seebruck and Truchtlaching east of the Alz, the finds were particularly plentiful. The double-bar brooches that were worn on the shoulders of women’s clothing are typical of the area. They refer to Celtic prehistory and were still worn long after Rome had incorporated the area into the empire.

The lake as a deity?

The Roman road led from Bedaium westwards along the lake shore through the swampy area of ​​the Eggstätter Lake District to the Pons Aenus, the Inn bridge near Pfaffenhofen (not to be confused with the town on the Ilm), and then across to the province of Raetia with its capital Augusta Vindelicorum, today’s Augsburg.

Towards the end of the first century AD, a temple was built for the god Bedaius, a Celtic deity of exclusively local importance – little is known about him. The name appears on votive stones, and researchers suspect that it was a personification of the Chiemsee itself. The lake still appears so large to the descendants of the Noric people that they ennoble it with the nickname “the Bavarian Sea”.

The Bedaium in Seebruck local history and heritage association, founded in 1979, opened a new building as a museum in 1988, in the immediate vicinity of the late Gothic church on the site of the former sacristan’s property. Two years ago, the association handed over the management to the municipality of Seeon-Seebruck. From a Bavarian perspective, the technical support comes from the very top: Bernd Steidl, head of the Roman period department of the State Archaeological Collection in Munich, looks after the house. The provincial Roman archaeologist Siegmar von Schnurbein, who lives not far from Seebruck, is also closely connected to the house.

Too swampy for a real Roman road

The exhibition covers two floors and deals with everyday life in Roman times. The current exhibition is about professions that were based here at the time, such as bronze casters, mosaic makers and innkeepers. Jewellery and everyday objects are on display, including amphoras, spoon drills, dishes, helmets and glass. The replica of a shield is adorned with a small lion-shaped fitting that was made in the seventh century in Ischl an der Alz. The original is kept in Munich and is considered so important that the recently reopened State Archaeological Collection (FAZ, April 17) has chosen it as the cover motif of its exhibition catalogue.

Black and white photographs show how the former Roman road was found by the lake in 1972. Because of the marshy subsoil, it was constructed differently than the usual Roman roads: a grid of beams laid across the course served as a cushioning layer, and a comparatively flat 70 centimetres high fill was placed on top of this foundation without the usual paving layer – which would have been too heavy and would have caused the structure to sink. The only thing that remained was paved field paths, which nevertheless had the typical curved profile and drainage ditches.

Playing as a legionnaire must remain voluntary

After 250, the Germanic tribes brought a cruel end to orderly life in Bedaium. They overran, burned and plundered the town, like many others. In the fourth century, a fortified castle was built on the site of the demolished temple to secure the borders and protect against marauding bands of robbers. Bedaium was now a military base. Soldiers shaped the townscape. Today, locals take on this role to bring the Roman era to life. Matthias Ziereis also appears as a legionnaire, but he does not put pressure on his employees to dress up – that has to come from within, he says, just as knights’ festivals and traditional costumes are not everyone’s cup of tea.

Last year, the house had a record number of 7,200 visitors. The suspicion that this could be due to the growing bicycle tourism around Lake Chiemsee is not far-fetched. Ziereis: “E-bikers basically have no time,” he observed, they usually do a lap in front of the house, read the information boards and then move on. Perhaps it’s pensioner stress? The response is great, with school classes even traveling from Munich, more than a hundred kilometers away, to experience the “lively tours” that Legionnaire Ziereis gives through the house. Family days are held under the motto “Vivat Bedaium.”

Together with his wife, a trained interior designer, and a friend who is an electrician, the all-round craftsman also organizes the annual special exhibitions on a small budget. “We try to create child-friendly access,” says Ziereis, pointing to a grain mill, a Playmobil station and the opportunity to lay mosaics yourself. He cannot afford the digital media tables that are common today, and the municipal coffers do not spew out five-figure investment sums. And so the analogue world still reigns here, which is in keeping with the era on display: it was also dependent on their imagination.