In the air of Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.), Evelyn Von Brocke (53) recalled in the last hours his passage, for six months, by The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday to Friday at 11), where he starred numerous clashes with her fellow panelists. But his words were not well received by his peers, who on Tuesday came out to answer him.

In detail, the journalist and ex-wife of Fabián Doman (56) went to bank Andrea taboada (48) after a fierce fight with Yanina Latorre (51). “When you have a conflict you can mediate, chat, talk. But when there is bad intention, when there is poop, you can not negotiate anything“Evelyn stated.

And as if to add more spice to the scandal that faces the companions of THE M, Von Brocke added: “Latorre is a bad person, of course. He did it with my family too … There are bad intentions and betrayals … I’m telling the truth”.

Evelyn Von Brocke in the “Intruders” studio, where she joined earlier this month. Photo: Instagram

Those sayings motivated the discharge of Latorre, who this Tuesday said in the El Trece cycle: “The one with the bad intention is her. It would be necessary to consider why very short-lived in all jobs and from all sides it goes bad … “.

Then, recalled a fight he had with Evelyn in 2013 for some sayings that she had made about her daughter in Dancing for a Dream. And he remembered: “I apologized to her, even though she later betrayed us. “

Andrea Taboada was very hard on Von Brocke. TV Capture

“Evelyn turned things around to victimize. I’m going to talk about what happened. Above is silly because it went on air, “he reinforced Cinthia Fernandez (32), alluding to the alleged “betrayal”.

And he added: “The day Natacha (Jaitt) died there was an order from the production not to misplace us because it was a very sensitive issue and Evelyn ignored that request.

What exactly happened? Von Brocke criticized Latorre live for tweeting “Good morning ruffians“on the morning of Jaitt’s death, implying that he had wanted to celebrate the death of the media.

“I told Evelyn several times: it was a betrayal (make that comment)“agreed Taboada.” I never wanted her and I will never love her … those six months that he was here he did not have good behavior and he showed that the only thing he is looking for is the media show … “, he assured Mariana brey (42).

“He excludes himself, he liesYou invite her to birthdays and she is not going to hit two portals, “Yanina continued to describe her former partner.”Come in and don’t say hello“added Cinthia.”Even Alfano had a fight with everyone and got along well“said the driver of THE M, Angel de Brito (44).

Ángel de Brito said that only two panelists were misnamed with their companions in “LAM”. TV Capture

“I want to clarify that one thing has nothing to do with the other. What happens with Yanina and me is a separate issue“Taboada added, thus putting cold cloths on his differences with his partner.

Willing to oust her colleague, Latorre said that in Cut for Lozano (Telefe, Monday to Friday at 2:30 p.m.), a cycle that Evelyn was also part of, they had a parallel chat with her face. “Go ask her what they think of her …“, he added about it.

Yanina Latorre vs Evelyn Von Brocke. TV Capture

“Not a person to trust“added Brey after De Brito confirmed that in THE M there was a WhatsApp group without Von Brocke. “That situation that happened to the air (by the sayings of Evelyn after the death of Natacha) it was letl. I couldn’t believe it, “concluded Taboada.

‘Evelyn is writing to me …’Dear Angel, one day I will tell what happened in the break when you were traveling and also what she told me in life, one day. On the other hand, I have gotten along well with all my drivers and I include you because of the good vibes that you threw me in the summer to go. I’ve been on every channel and with every driver. I’m missing (Jorge) Lanata and that’s it. 28 years on the air on open TV, ‘”read De Brito.

