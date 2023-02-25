Evelyn Vela proudly shared the recent triumph of her cocky Anne Thorsen, who positioned herself as one of the favorites to win the crown of the Ica contest.

Wowed the jury. Anne Thorsen, daughter of Evelyn Vela, had an excellent participation in the 2023 Harvest Festival. The well-known event took place after four years of being suspended due to the pandemic. Once the new queen is elected, she must carry out activities hand in hand with the municipality. For this edition of the contest, the chosen presenters were Christian Domínguez and Jimena Espinoza, former Miss Peru 2014. Both were in charge of entertaining the public and detailed the characteristics of each of the participants who walked on stage.

The Coronation of Anne Thorsen

Anne Thorsen, a 17-year-old young man, dazzled during his participation in the 2023 Harvest Festival, an event held at the Modesto León Piedra Coliseum, an venue located in the city of Ica. Since before the final gala, the conceited Evelyn Vela was positioned as one of the favorites to win the crown.

Finally, after an arduous competition, the juries of the contest chose her as the new representative of the festival. The model competed against strong candidates, such as Luciana Calderón (miss Ica Week) and Nelly Palma Suarez (miss Elegance), who also reached the final stretch of the beauty contest.

Anne Thorsen was crowned at the Harvest Festival.

Evelyn Vela dedicates an emotional message to her daughter

Through social networks, Evelyn Vela not only congratulated her daughter Anne Thorsen for being named as the new queen of the Harvest Festival. The businesswoman expressed all her emotion and pride through a post on Instagram and caused a shock among her followers for the beautiful words she dedicated to her descendant.

“The day Anne was born with her sweet smile, because she smiled before she cried, she illuminated my life and I knew that her heart and soul would always be generous and transparent. Today, 17 years have passed since that magical day, as they were and still are when my other three children were born, and I proudly see how my sweet Anne is forging her destiny, where values ​​such as respect, commitment, tolerance, professionalism , equality, are present in every action you take. She couldn’t be more proud! ”, She wrote in the post.