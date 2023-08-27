Evelyn Sailing She left behind the bad experiences in love that she lived during her last relationship with Valery Burga to find her ideal romance at the hands of Hugo Vivar. At the beginning of this 2023, Melissa Klug’s friend appeared as soon as an entertainment program exists to publicly present the young businessman as her new partner. According to her own words, she was very happy with this stage of life, so in just five months they decided to move in together.

“I am happy, we already have six months together. He is a calm boy, he loves me very much and he gets along very well with my whole family, ”Vela declared last January. As you remember, both were seen kissing passionately in a nightclub when they had not yet officially announced their romance.

When were Evelyn Vela and Hugo Vivar captured?

In November 2022, and just months after announcing her separation with Valery Burga, Evelyn Vela was seen very affectionate next to a mysterious young man in a nightclub. During that night, both were very close and with the confidence of knowing each other for some time.

Evelyn Vela and Hugo Vivar are more than 10 years apart. Photo: Evelyn Vela/Instagram

It was the ‘Love and Fire’ cameras that captured the couple leaving the nightclub and eating inside the young man’s truck. After that, the model officially announced that she had given herself a new opportunity in love with this communicator that has a significant age difference.

Who is Hugo Vivar and how many years has he been with Evelyn Vela?

At only 30 years old, Hugo Vivar Vera Portocarrero has achieved great success at a business and professional level. He studied Advertising and Digital Media at ISIL (San Ignacio de Loyola Institute), where he later continued his studies to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. For this reason, the young man belongs to the production of ‘Esto es guerra’ and, according to Peluchín, he would be a close friend of Peter Fajardo.

He also owns a gym, in which he attends to his clients in a personalized way. Likewise, he is a partner in a company that sells shoes, which he brings from the United States to sell in Peru. The brand is called Ninety and ships throughout the country and other nations in the region.

Evelyn Vela publicly presented Hugo Vivar at the beginning of this 2023. Photo: ATV capture

“He has an excellent job, he has two careers and his branded shoe company, or did you not see the gifts he gave me for Valentine’s Day? Thank God, he doesn’t need anyone, rather he is the ‘men’ of the house,” Vela told a local media outlet.

In December 2022, Hugo Vivar celebrated his 30th birthday with his family and closest friends. On the other hand, Evelyn Vela currently has 43 almanacs, so the difference between the two is 13 years.

What did Hugo Vivar say about his relationship with Evelyn Vela?

After being officially introduced, Hugo Vivar spoke openly with the press about his new relationship with Evelyn Vela. According to the member of the production of ‘This is war’, he never sought a relationship with a celebrity personality and that things happened on their own.

Evelyn Vela and Hugo Vivar have been in a relationship for more than six months. Photo: LR/IG composition by Evelyn Vela

“In my case, I never looked for someone older. Love is like that, there was chemistry at first and as the days went by I fell more in love with her. Age is just a number, ”she related to Trome.

