Unlike many, evelyn candle defended her friend Melissa Klug after the wave of criticism she has received for postponing the date of her marriage. As is known, the businesswoman said that she postponed her wedding to 2023 with Jesús Barco, arguing that she currently has other priorities.

“We never set a date, in September I will just complete a year of commitment. We said that we have priorities and next year we will get married, when they least expect it”, said the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ in “America Today”.

What did Evelyn Vela say?

Faced with this, Evelyn Vela assured that her friend will not be an “eternal bride” because she will marry later, since a marriage means a great expense.

“Eternal bride? Why? If she already made the request, a marriage is not a matter of getting married and done, but you have to save money because it is expensive. I have been finding out (quotes to do a wedding)”, he said in an interview for Trome.

Evelyn Vela comments on Melissa Klug’s relationship. Photo: Instagram

Evelyn Vela assures that Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco do love each other

Likewise, the popular “Queen of the South” supported the relationship of Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco and mentioned that she does believe that there is love between them.

“The two (Melissa and Jesús) love each other. People can talk what they want, but if they are happy, that is the important thing, “he said in the face of the constant criticism that the couple has received, among which some assure that, in the long run, that relationship will not come to the altar.

Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco. Photo: Instagram

Evelyn Vela and Melissa Klug were feuding?

The ‘Blanca de Chucuito’ and Evelyn Vela were estranged for a while, as the second leaked on an Instagram live, in October 2021, stating: “I don’t stop with her anymore; she’s definitely not my best friend.”

However, they would have resumed their friendship by the end of the year, when the ex-dancer from “La movida de los febreros” shared the gift that Melissa Klug sent her.