Just a few days ago, Melissa Klug celebrated her 40th birthday with a party where she was accompanied by her friends and loved ones. As could be seen in social networks, I have fun. However, in the middle of her celebration, the news circulated that the soccer player Jesús Barco, the businesswoman's ex-partner, had worn a t-shirt with a photo of her and her daughter, with which he publicly asked for forgiveness. Evelyn Velathe best friend of 'Blanca de Chucuito', came out to speak out about this situation and made strong revelations.

Did Melissa Klug see Jesús Braco's romantic detail?

After the separation between Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco was announced, there was a lot of talk about the possible reasons for this much talked about breakup which surprised more than one, since the couple had even expressed their desire to get married after welcoming their first daughter together.

In the early morning of January 3, the birthday of the 'Blanca de Chucuito', The Sport Boys footballer dedicated a tender message to him on this particular date, he even published a photo of both of them and their baby. However, he did not get any response from the birthday girl.

“Wishing you many more years of life and good health so that you continue to pay attention as you do with my daughter, thank you for giving me the most beautiful gift of my life, and may God fill you with many blessings. Simply, thank you for being who you are, I “You deserve the best in the world. Thank you for everything, beautiful,” he says in his publication.

But that was not all, because as a sign of repentance, for a reason that is still unknown, the athlete appeared in training for his team's match against Sporting Cristal with a t-shirt with a photo of the showbiz figure and his little Cayetana. . “Forgive me. All for you and yourselves”says the message on the clothing item.

After that, the cameras of 'Amor y fuego' went in search of the Peruvian businesswoman to give a few words about it and, also, to find out if this detail in public made her change her mind about her breakup.

What did Evelyn Vela say about Jesús Barco?

One of Melissa Klug's best friends is Evelyn Vela, who we always see accompanying her in the most important moments. For this reason, she could not be oblivious to the recent events in the personal life of the 40-year-old businesswoman.

The national entertainment figure also referred to the displays of affection he had Jesus Boat In recent days, he even spoke of the footballer's forgiveness and made an unexpected revelation, which came with an unusual request to the 'Blanca de Chucuito'.

Melissa Klug and her reaction when asked about Jesús Barco. Photo: LR/Willax composition/diffusion

“He wants to get his family back, he is in love with Melissa and he drools over his little daughter.”“, she said at the beginning. Regarding whether her friend should give the footballer a new opportunity, she revealed to Trome: “Yes, because in reality he was not unfaithful as is speculated.”