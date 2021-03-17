Evelyn Vela and Valery Burga got married this Wednesday, March 17, at the Friendship Park in Surco. The couple were moved to tears during the ceremony.

The program Love and fire broadcast the romantic moment when they both said yes and expressed their wedding vows. The dancer wore a white lace dress while the barber wore a black suit.

As can be seen in the images, only a few people came to witness the union of the couple. The most emotional moment was when Evelyn Vela burst into tears when she mentioned her vows.

“They say through thick and thin and adversity and in all things, this has been a difficult time for us, but you are the love of my life and I love you to infinity,” said the dancer with a broken voice. “I’m going to make you the happiest woman in the world,” replied Valery Burga.

At the end of the wedding, the newlyweds made some statements for the media. There, Evelyn Vela revealed why she had invited her friend Melissa klugHowever, she never got married.

“Well, I invited my great friends and I hoped they were here with me, but I don’t know, who wants to share happiness with one comes”, said the dancer.

In addition, she assured that she is planning with her husband Valery Burga to go live in Miami. On where they will spend the honeymoon, he hinted that they would celebrate it in a tourist area of ​​Peru.

In January 2021, Valery Burga and Evelyn Vela announced their engagement. Let’s remember that in September 2020, she officially presented him on national television as her crush.

