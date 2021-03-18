Evelyn Vela she dedicated a romantic message to her now husband Valery Burga, with whom she married in a ceremony held in the Friendship Park. Through social networks, she shared an image of the reception and was happy to have joined the love of her life.

The dancer expressed enthusiasm for the future that awaits her with her new family. “I know that we are going to be happy, not only because you are already my husband but because you will always be my best friend and I hope to continue living the rest of my life by your side,” he wrote on Instagram.

In the long text, he also addressed promises to his spouse: “From today into the future I will dedicate my life completely so that this love remains firm between us and I will work so that each day we are a happy and loving couple.”

Evelyn Vela finished the publication, which accumulated almost 9,000 ‘likes’, highlighting the great love that exists between her and her partner. “Today we are one soul, one blissful soul and (I am) happy to be your wife. You are definitely the love of my life (…) I love you more than ever, ”he said.

Evelyn Vela

Evelyn Vela married the barber Valery Burga

They said yes! The businesswoman and her partner got married this Wednesday, March 17, at the Friendship Park facilities. The happy couple were moved to tears during the ceremony.

The event was broadcast live by the program Amor y fuego, through which all the details of the marriage could be seen. Evelyn Vela wore a white dress with lace, while Valery Burga a classic dark suit.

