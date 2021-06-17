Rogelio Agustín Esteban

06.17.2021 17:46:08

The governor-elect of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, trusted that she will soon meet with the current head of the local Executive, Héctor Astudillo Flores to start the process of handover -reception of power in the state in an orderly manner.

He also pointed out that so far he has not been notified of anything about the challenge announced by who his opponent in the coalition was. PRI-PRD, Mario Moreno Arcos.

Salgado Pineda led an activity together with the elected mayor of Chilpancingo, Norma Otilia Hernández Martínez, in such a way that when approached by the media, he pointed out that so far he has not contacted the governor Héctor Astudillo Flores.

“We do not have a date scheduled yet, but I think it will not be long, we must meet to ensure an orderly transition,” he said.

Regarding the outgoing governor, Salgado Pineda limited himself to pointing out: “for him, my respects.”

At an express question, he said that until this date he has not been notified of any challenge to the result of the governor’s elections, as announced by his main opponent, Mario Moreno Arcos.

“Until now I do not know how Mario Moreno’s appeal is going,” he said briefly.

