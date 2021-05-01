Morena already has a substitute for the candidacy for the state elections, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, daughter of Félix Salgado Macedonio is the one chosen to replace her father on the ballot.

Mario Delgado, president of Morena, explained that the daughter of the Guerrero politician won the internal poll to be the standard-bearer of the group ahead of Senator Nestora Delgado and the other candidate, María de la Luz Núñez. Morena took advantage of the situation to announce that it will be the only party to present eight women to the Government of a State of a total of 15 entities for the elections next June, the largest in the history of the country.

According to this internal survey, Salgado leads the other candidates in all areas, including knowledge of the State and respect for women’s rights. Despite the comings and goings of Morena’s candidacy in the state of Guerrero, the voting preference for López Obrador’s party continues to take advantage of its main competitor, the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition. “There has not necessarily been a change in electoral preference towards Morena,” explains Francisco Abundis from the Parametría company, during the presentation of the results.

Evelyn Salgado is expected to register this Saturday afternoon at the Guerrero Electotral and Citizen Participation Institute and hours after her first meeting as a candidate in Acapulco.

