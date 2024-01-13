Eveline Schallenberg (26) ended up in a wheelchair five years ago and doctors did not know what was wrong with her. Her pain would be 'in her head'. A trip to Australia turned her life upside down. Now she can deadlift 70 kilos and swims with whales, while no longer using her wheelchair. “I now know that anything is possible.”
Barbara de Jong
Latest update:
19:16
