When she was a girl, Evelina Cabrera believed that she would have no future. She was skewed by the prejudices that society had imposed on her about her origins. But he was able to transform what his “weaknesses” were, being “woman, black and poor”, at its greatest strength.

He built his path by dribbling social vulnerability and marginality. Upon discovering football, she refused to be offside because she was a woman: that is how she came to play professionally, became a coach and founded AFFAR (Argentine Association of Women’s Soccer) to provide players, through sport, tools to improve their quality of life.

For her perseverance and fight for gender equality she was chosen by the BBC as one of the most influential women of the world in 2020 and to receive the standing ovation at the United Nations.

Childhood. Evelina (left) lived from the age of 12 to 17 on the streets of Tigre. He went ahead. Source: Instagram.

Born in Virreyes, San Fernando, from age 12 to 17 lived in the streets of Don Torcuato, Tiger. “I was leaving home as an act to attract attention when my parents separated. As no one noticed my absence, I ended up settling in the school square,” said the 34-year-old woman.

Between the weather and the occasional roofs, he says, “the worst was the other’s gaze, ignorance.” He continued to weigh him down even four years ago, when he was encouraged to go to a restaurant for the first time without feeling ashamed. With pain he learned to reverse logic: he used each “no” as a motivator.

She always searched for them while working: she looked after cars, handed out flyers, had a position at La Salada and was employed in a shipyard. One of those trades led her, by chance, to soccer.

Recognition. Evelina Cabrera was invited by the UN to the New York headquarters to close the Youth Forum of the Economic and Social Council.

“I never liked football. Actually, no sport because it hadn’t been instilled in me as a girl. What I wanted was a group of belonging, I found it in football, but it could have been another activity, “he said.

When she was treasurer in a resto-bar, a colleague told her about the team she had with her friends and she, bluntly, invited herself. However, they ended up kicking her out with a terse “Go away!” for having proposed to train them (they only did it for fun). Shortly after, he would learn that this “failure” opened other doors for him.

He stood for days at the door of the gymnastics faculty and gathered several strangers: he suggested they train for three weeks for an upcoming championship. “I wanted to show them that with effort and perseverance we could improve,” he recalled. And so they came out champions.

Postcard. Evelina Cabrera dribbling at Club Atlético Platense, the last team where she was a player. Source: Instagram.

For Evelina that triumph was more than a drink amateur: discovered his passion. At the time, he had the opportunity to enter the Club Atlético Platense.

“But it was frustrating: the doctor told me to stop playing. I had developed a benign tumor and my prolactin hormone was elevated. It was because of my high performance … it was because I was not taking care of myself, with excesses of all kinds,” he recalled.

How could it be reinvented. He grabbed a computer, opened the accessible Paint program, and created his soccer coach. At that time there was no one dedicated to soccer in Tigre. “I used my niece as an actress. When someone passed by, I would make her run. So more people began to come,” she said with a laugh.

That’s when he realized there was students who could not pay the tuition and he thought, “I didn’t want to do what the system was doing to me.”

Due to her hunger for a goal, she decided to found AFFAR – which she now chairs – to help other players dribble their destiny. For three years they have been admitted to the AFA.

Soccer was the excuse to reach that social instance Evelina Cabrera President of AFFAR (Argentine Association of Women’s Soccer)

Its purpose is to “show yes.” “We seek give the players tools so that they are trained, study, can become a medical qualifier, have a space to appeal if they suffer violence, that they learn about Sex Education “, he explained.

As a woman it was not easy, especially in the beginning. Had to cut the short hair and wearing loose clothing for men to hear: “They were only thinking of getting up.” In addition, many clubs did not receive them because they did not belong to the AFA. As time passed and alliances with social organizations they gained notoriety.

In 2020 he published his first book “Alta negra”, where he tells his life and details his fight for equality.

They were all welcome because for Evelina “soccer has no race, religion, gender or social class.” In fact, trained girls from prison No. 47 of San Martín and created “Las Romanas”, the Buenos Aires’ first team of blind players.

He seems to have lived a thousand lives, so he decided to relate his adventures in his autobiography “Alta negra”. She explained: “It was very hard to write it and relive each experience. I called it that because people in certain sectors are labeled as ‘black or shitty black’ who cannot aspire to anything in life. So I am haughty for not rescinding me to have rights“.

Evelina is in the eyes of the world. She was chosen by the BBC as one of the 100 most influential and inspiring women of 2020 internationally. Already the British magazine The Economist had chosen her as “Change maker” (“Social Transformer”) and provided two speeches at the United Nations: at the Women W20 Summit in Argentina and at the New York headquarters.

Evelina Cabrera has laurels tattooed on her clavicles, a symbol to appropriate her achievements.

But these prestigious awards, he said, reflect that “you will not be a prophet in your land.” “I waited for my colleagues to congratulate me and it didn’t happen. It hurt,” he confessed.

Her greatest recognition, she expressed with tears, is “from the people around her.” When he hears his dad say “I’m Eve’s dad”; when she wants to throw in the towel, but her mother encourages her by saying “If you were an altar boy, you’d be in the Vatican”; when a player tells him that she is starting to study; or every time a girl – a victim of bullying – expresses “Now I’m tall black like you.”

He does not rest on his laurels, like the ones he has tattooed on his clavicles, he continues to train: he does ontological coaching; know of Mindfulness and Sports Management and Marketing; and now she is studying English and sign language – “the true inclusive language,” he opined.

Her cell phone does not stop ringing: she is always attentive to solve emergencies, from the lack of water in a club to the management of free mammograms. “Soccer was always the excuse to reach that social instance,” said Evelina, who built the system that she didn’t have.