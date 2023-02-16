Mexico.- Evelin Maxcim López Hipólitoa young woman chemical engineer from Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzhas become an example of effort anddedication by sharing her story of how she paid for her studies by selling candy.

Despite the fact that it has been a long time since it received its title, the story continues to inspire many around the world.

Evelin’s story went viral after he shared a photo on his Facebook profile in which she poses on a small bench where she sold her sweets.

In an interview with a national media outlet, the young woman explained that his business was born as a way to help his parents, who are taxi drivers, and pay their university expenses.

Despite not having a fixed place to sell her products, Evelin dedicated herself to offering them in the halls and common places of the university, and on occasions she was approached to buy at the photography bench.

With what he earned, he paid for tickets, food and other expenses daily, as well as a savings fund to pay for courses taught at his university.

Despite being embarrassed at first, Evelin managed to overcome her shyness thanks to the help of a teacher who made breaks in her classes to buy her sweets.

His story is an example of perseverance and how, with dedication and effort, difficulties can be overcome and objectives achieved.