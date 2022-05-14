mario irivarren Y vania bludau They are at their worst. “Love and fire” she spoke exclusively with Evelyn Jimenez, partner and close friend of the former reality boy for more than 10 years. According to the businesswoman, the serious accusations made by the model about having been attacked by the former member of “This is war” are not true, since it would have been Bludau who started the physical violence.

Evelin Jiménez: “She jumped on Mario’s neck to bite him”

mario irivarren has a new defender in all the scandal that stars with vania bludau. Evelyn Jimenez granted an interview to “Amor y fuego” in which he revealed in detail how the physical attacks occurred in the past relationship.

“(…) The person who told me that is a credible person. She has been there, she has seen that she threw herself at Mario’s neck (…) to bite him. That’s why he reacts and grabs her neck to calm her down. That part has not told her. Suddenly, in the history that she has created, it did not happen. For her, there are many things that did not happen.

Later, Mario’s partner stated that when the model visited the set of “Love and Fire” he did not want to tell the complete truth because it did not affect Vania and that the former “combatant” would not be the victim in this case. Similarly, she assured that after the scandal that Irivarren starred in with Bludau, several brands stopped working with him. “He screwed up his job,” Evelin said.

Evelyn Jimenez mentioned a witness who had seen the physical attacks of mario irivarren Y vania bludau: “Vania makes him ‘chongo’: ‘Why do you talk to Ivana’s friends? You leave me aside’. Mario couldn’t take it anymore and began to raise his voice. Vania grabbed and left. The next day, they discussed that if they had another argument, she would try to calm down. The next day, they went to the Daniela Darcourt concert. Ivana’s friends were around and the same show again. They started to fight. (…) In one of the discussions they have about her, she bites her neck and he, trying to reassure her, grabs her neck tightly. He also went crazy, but she bit him in the neck before and he can’t deny that.”

Mario Irivarren confessed aggression in his relationship with Vania Bludau

mario irivarren had previously spoken to the cameras of “Magaly tv, la firma” and even apologized to vania bludau for the violence in their relationship: “Apologize, from the bottom of my heart, as I have repeatedly done. My attitudes were wrong, I never intended to react badly or hurt their feelings. They are sincere and from the heart.”

Vania Bludau denied what Evelin Jiménez said

After what Evelyn Jimenez will speak in “Love and fire”, vania bludau He contacted the production of “Magaly tv, la firma” and revealed a series of messages that the businesswoman sent him. In them, it is seen that Jiménez first sided with Vania regarding the attacks: “I will be more vigilant. You know that I love him like a son, but there are things that cannot be supported. In addition, the model confessed that she had paid for the sessions with the psychiatrist to mario irivarren.