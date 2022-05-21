Eve Anywhere is now available for i Alpha players from Eve Online. This is the ability to play Eve Online directly in the browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari) without having to use a dedicated client. The price it is about one and fifty euros per day.

Previously, this feature was only available to Omega level players. Now, Alphas can also access the service. Also, it is important to remember that you must have one in order to play connection that reaches at least 25 mbps.

“Starting today, Alpha pilots can take advantage of Eve Anywhere, the revolutionary cloud-based platform that puts New Eden right in your favorite browser!” explains the developer CCP Games.

“Eve Anywhere It was developed in close collaboration with our trusted partner Intel and allows you to play Eve on the go through Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge, whether it’s a PC or a tablet. Whether you’re fighting, working in mines or building an industrial empire, Eve Anywhere can help you seamlessly transition from client to browser play. ”

In case you don’t know, in April 2022 the price of the monthly subscription of Eve Online has increased for the first time since 2004, from $ 15 to $ 20.