Although Eve She seemed to be quite an angel in “Al fondo hay sitio”, her real personality has just come out. What caused the altercation with Richard Jr.?

Eve and Richard Jr. They haven’t had the best start in “Al fondo hay sitio”. The first interaction between the two characters resulted in a somewhat funny scene and everything seemed that the lady would be an angel in the life of the Gonzales family. However, she has just brought out her true personality with Teresita’s son, after the little one told her that she was 100 years old as part of an innocent comment.

Although the lady ignored the minor’s comments, she only did so because Gilbert I was seeing him, because as soon as he left, he did not hesitate to verbally mistreat the minor. “Little boy of m *****”, is one of the things he said to her. VIDEO: America TV