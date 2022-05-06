eVTOLs can be the great visual sensations of the futuristic scenario we envision for a few years from now. We will see rows of these aircraft, which are electric, take off and land vertically, passing over buildings, like flying cars. The idea is feasible and disruptive because it is based on capturing part of the land transport, that within a range of 150 kilometers away, with the use of an innovative and simple machine – and that cannot resemble the operation and cost of a helicopter. to become a marketing reality. And it is this niche that EVE Air Mobility, an independent company created by Embraer in 2020, targets and takes off with an advantage against the more than 200 competing companies in the world. There are 1,825 orders for the model so far, which now wins the partnership of the French tech giant and global leader Thales. In addition to being a smaller investor, it will bring all its baggage of avionics, electrical systems, navigation and connectivity to the project. Why the advantage? Because Embraer is a company recognized around the world, with 80 bases in several countries. This makes it possible to maintain EVE’s eVTOLs, making them truly a global project.

It’s a $4.5 billion business by 2030, according to the company. “One of our differentials is that we already know what our building blocks are in product development”, André Stein, CEO of EVE, a mechanical engineer with a degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management, USA, told DINHEIRO, with over 20 years of experience. in the aviation industry. This means that they have already put scale models in the air, flown in simulators and will soon have a full-scale proof of concept. It is a more than desirable altitude for those who intend to start commercial activities in 2026. Two months ago, they received ANAC approval to start the formal certification process. “It is a very relevant milestone for us.”

This is a simpler world than planes and helicopters. The first ones are in the convergence phase, that is, there are no more novelties in their operation. In the background is a tube with wings. The second is a complex machine, with moving parts, a heavy combustion engine that keeps its huge, noisy rotor running while being pushed forward. eVTOLs, on the other hand, allow a return to the beginnings of aviation thinking. Electric batteries are lightweight and smaller. Piloting, although it has to be done by qualified people, imposes a much lower workload. Practically eVTOLs will be computers that fly. Almost like flying a drone. “We expect the cost to be six times lower for the user compared to a helicopter,” said Stein, who was responsible for the development of Embraer’s E-Jets E2.

“We expect the cost to be six times lower for the user compared to a helicopter” André Stein, CEO Eve Air Mobility.

TIME SAVING Eve’s project bets on a Lift + Cruise system. It is a facilitator, as eight rotors lift the aircraft vertically, another two move it forward — turning off the other eight — and the flight starts using the wings. “Leveraging on the wings increases efficiency.” Other designs around the world want to rotate the engines they lift and propel, and that creates wear and tear. Time, of course, will tell whether Stein’s team’s solution was the right one. The partnership with Thales makes it possible, among other factors, to think about navigation and traffic management. “We are world leaders in airspace equipment. Two out of three planes in the world land or take off with one of our systems,” said Luciano Macaferri, CEO of Thales, to DINHEIRO. Yes, the flying over the buildings is perhaps not the image we see in Star Wars, it is something more organized and more spaced, to ensure the safety of those in the air and those on the ground.

The Embraer company has already carried out a one-month test in Rio de Janeiro, on a route between Barra da Tijuca and Galeão Airport. They used a helicopter for 100 flights carrying 600 passengers and were accompanied by the Department of Airspace Control (Decea) and Anac. The ticket price was what they imagined to be viable for the business: R$ 99. With that, they realized that the bottleneck of a re-check-in at the airport can make the idea of ​​“saving time” proposed by eVTOLs unfeasible. The aircraft’s autonomy also dictates the business model: it would be 100 aeronautical km, or close to 150 km by car, by car, due to curves. It would then be an option for people to eventually use to get home early, for example.

Outside of the apparent science fiction, it has everything to be big business — and in compliance with sustainability. According to Stein, fuel is now one of the main costs of aviation. “Electricity is proportionally lower, with a simpler engine and fewer moving parts. And it generates a lot less CO2.” EVE already has strategic investors such as Republic Airways, SkyWest and Rolls-Royce, renowned in the airline industry, in addition to Acciona, a renewable energy solutions company, and leasing companies. Everything indicates that we will have a great flight.