Ana Belén, an interpreter with an extensive and brilliant career, puts her soul into the character of Margo Channing, directed on stage by Silvia Munt. / EFE

On the 70th anniversary of the premiere of ‘Nude Eva’, by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, ‘Eva contra Eva’ arrives at the Romea Theater in Murcia, a work inspired by the film classic. If on the big screen Bette Davis gives skin to the great actress Margo Channing, on the stage it will be Ana Belén, an interpreter with an extensive and brilliant career, who will put her soul in this character.

‘Eve vs. Eve’ When

Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Where

Rome Theatre. Murcia.

How many

Admission: €18, €22 and €25.

Pau Miró is in charge of the adaptation and dramaturgy of this theatrical proposal directed by Silvia Munt. In the montage, two actresses from different generations must play the same character. In this coincidence two ways of understanding life and profession collide. While the younger actress struggles to get the opportunity to make herself known, the older actress strives so that the passing of the years does not make her disappear from the stage. But that does not necessarily make them enemies, rather they are complementary gazes that can learn from each other, without any need to destroy each other. The course of the work will show if they realize this or end up devouring each other.

“What or who is behind this devouring game?” says the director, Silvia Munt



Delivered to the theater



Mel Salvatierra, Javier Albalá, Manuel Morón and Ana Goya give life to the rest of the characters in the story: the young actress, the director, the critic and the representative. They are characters who use theater to talk about life and vice versa. They throw themselves into this profession with such intensity and devotion that they often lose the ability to laugh at themselves. And it is in the excessive transcendence that they give to their vulnerabilities, turning them into mere vanities, where the comedy lies.

«What is true and what is there of premeditated and perhaps morbid social montage in this announced generational war? What or who is behind this devouring game, where creatures are first ignored and then gobbled up until they are fed up with always eating the same thing?» These are questions that its director, Silvia Munt, asks herself, and to which perhaps an answer can be given in ‘Eva contra Eva’. Silvia Munt is a great connoisseur of the world. After participating in fifty films and winning a Goya for her role in ‘Butterfly Wings’, in 2001, the artist turned her career around to dedicate herself to directing films, documentaries and plays. At this stage she won her second Goya for her first short documentary, ‘Lalia’.