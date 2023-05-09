Eva’s value and attitude study | The popularity of EU membership continues at a record level

The popularity of EU membership rose to a record level after Russia started a war of aggression against Ukraine in February 2022.

From Finns more than 60 percent have a positive attitude towards our country’s EU membership. 17 percent have a negative attitude to the matter, according to the Values ​​and Attitudes Survey of the Business Delegation (Eva).

The popularity of EU membership thus continues at a record level, where it rose after Russia started a large-scale war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022.

“Criticism of the EU is particularly focused on people who are very dissatisfied with the functioning of Finnish society. Finns generally have reservations about the state of democracy, but those who see Finnish democracy as especially gloomy have a negative attitude towards the EU,” says Eva’s editorial manager, who wrote the analysis of the results Sami Metelinen in the bulletin.

More than 2,000 adults answered the survey. The margin of error is 2–3 percentage points in each direction. The data were collected from 31 January to 13 February.

Particularly People aged 18–25 and over 65, academically educated and students are in favor of the EU.

Among the party supporter groups, the most EU-friendly are the voters of the Rkp, the Greens, the Sdp and the coalition. The majority of supporters of the left-wing coalition and the center also have a positive attitude towards EU membership. According to the survey, voters of the Christian Democrats are more negative than positive.

On the other hand, the voters of basic Finns are the most critical towards EU membership, more than half of whom have a negative opinion. A good fifth of the voters of basic Finns have a positive attitude towards the EU.

Basic Finns’ support for the EU has also increased since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as still in 2021 only 14 percent of basic Finns’ voters had a positive attitude towards the EU.