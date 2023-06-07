Eva’s survey | More than half of Finns would make illegal strikes significantly more expensive for their organizers

On the other hand, there are more opponents than supporters of punishing individual employees.

Over half of Finns would be ready for the fines for illegal strikes to be significantly increased from the current level.

In a survey commissioned by the Finnish Business Delegation (Eva), 55 percent of the respondents considered the claim fairly or completely reasonable. 25 percent of the respondents were of the opposite opinion.

A strike is legal if it is carried out during a non-contractual state. The majority of strikes organized in Finland are legal. An illegal strike is carried out, for example, while the collective agreement is in force.

A trade union or trade department responsible for an illegal strike can be sentenced to a restitution fine. Strike fines are set by the labor court.

The maximum size of the fine outlined by the legislation is currently 31,900 euros. Many fines amount to thousands of euros. The size of the fines is affected, for example, by the damage caused by the strike.

Raising fines is a long-term wish of business life. The leaders of the Finnish Confederation of Business and Entrepreneurs supported significant increase in fees during the parliamentary elections.

MTV’s news told in May, that the increase in compensation payments has been on the agenda in the ongoing government negotiations. In Eva’s survey, more than half of the supporters of each of the parties participating in government negotiations considered the fee increase to be reasonable.

The most popular idea, however, is among the voters of the center who left the opposition, where support drops to 90 percent.

Reimbursement fines cannot be assigned to an individual employee. Popularity to change this is lower than to increase the fines.

In Eva’s survey, 36 percent of the respondents support the obligation to pay personal damages for an employee who went on an illegal strike. On the other hand, 42 percent oppose it.

The results of Eva’s survey are based on the answers given by more than 2,000 Finns at the beginning of the year. The margin of error for the results is 2–3 percentage points in both directions at the level of the entire population.