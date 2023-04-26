Eva’s research | Work-based immigration is supported by the majority of Finns for the first time

According to the survey, more than half of Finns believe that the aging and shrinking population necessitates making it easier for foreigners to move to Finland.

Finns have turned to support the facilitation of immigration for demographic reasons, according to the Values ​​and Attitudes Survey of the Business Delegation (Eva).

According to the survey, more than half of Finns estimate that the aging and imminent decline of Finland’s population necessitates facilitating the migration of foreigners to Finland. Less than a third do not consider the population deficit to be a valid reason to facilitate immigration.

For the first time in the 25-year history of the survey, the majority of Finns believe that weak population growth requires facilitating immigration.

“The warming of Finns to work-based immigration can be seen most clearly in the attitude towards foreign experts, for whom there is almost a consensus on facilitating immigration. The attitude towards refugees, on the other hand, is repulsive,” says Eva’s research manager Ilkka Haavisto in the bulletin.

Immigration has come up in the discussion during the parliamentary elections as well as in government negotiations. The decrease in the working-age population has led to a labor shortage in Finland, for which work-based immigration has been proposed as one of the solutions.

The assessment of the Institute for Economic Research (Etla). by net immigration should almost triple to 44,000 people in the coming years in order to stop the decline of the working-age population.

Slightly more than 40 percent of Finns agree and consider that Finland’s growing labor shortage can only be solved with the help of foreign labor. However, almost as many see that other solutions could be found.

Parliamentary elections According to the study, the voters of the largest party, the coalition, have a very positive attitude towards work-related immigration, combined with a lukewarm attitude towards humanitarian immigration.

Among the other major parties, the supporters of Basic Finns have a repulsive attitude towards both humanitarian and work-related immigration. Regarding the latter, they would only facilitate the migration of educated and skilled people to Finland. According to Eva’s research, the opinions of supporters of basic Finns on immigration are the furthest from the average thinking of the population.

On the other hand, the attitude of Sdp supporters towards work-related immigration is positive and humanitarian immigration is neutral.

Score based on the responses of just over 2,000 people. The data was collected between January and February in the Internet panel of Taloustukkima. The respondents represent the entire 18–79-year-old population of mainland Finland. The margin of error at the level of the entire population is 2–3 percentage points in either direction.