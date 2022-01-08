On Tuesday afternoon Henk Angenent crossed the finish line with a narrow lead. That is, on TV. In the outside world it was 7 degrees, the corona infections reached a new record and concerned citizens took out their torches, but on television it was freezing cold and very cozy. 4.4 million Dutch people followed (parts of) the special Elfstedentocht broadcast of the NOS, in which it was 1997 again for a while.

Why the massive interest in a 25-year-old event?

Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, once called life a “nostalgia-anticipation sandwich.” Indeed, we whiz back and forth between the future and the past – ‘being in the now’ is difficult, as anyone who has tried a mindfulness practice knows. And the nineties are for many a pleasant nostalgia object. Not only was there ice that could be skated on, there was also an optimistic, confident atmosphere: the Netherlands was cool, a country to be proud of. Fidelity noted in March 1997 an ‘un-Dutch culture of contentment and chauvinism’: the Netherlands was a leader in economic, cultural, sporting and administrative fields.

Compare that to the mood now. The Netherlands is the lockdown bruise in Europe, with the highest excess mortality at the same time. We recently started boosting and have almost the lowest percentage of ICU beds. Graphs in which the Netherlands differs from other countries are shared on social media with a masochistic delight: look what a mess we are!

Confidence has evaporated in other areas as well. In December, a report by René Cuperus and Josse de Voogd was published about the gap between ‘satisfied’ and ‘droppers’. In summary: the dropouts, often lower educated, feel in many respects – economic position, lifestyle, beliefs – far removed from the group that rules in the Netherlands. Reading the nineties euphoria about the meritocratic Netherlands feels like a long time ago.

I recently saw the transformation of our self-image aptly displayed in a bookshop: A happy nation (1993) stood next to it Land of hate and envy (2006). Lightning fast from contentment to hatred and envy: even the mood swings in my puberty were less intense.

How justified is that mood swing? I too have cozy feelings about the nineties. Yes, you had acid rain and senseless violence, but you also had Wim Kok, rising stock prices, a triumphant Ajax and utopian expectations of the internet.

But if you look closer, you also see something else. A country without real debate on major issues such as the EU, flexibilization and privatisation. Where integration problems as well as racism and discrimination were not really discussed. There was less overt hatred of Muslims, but Turkish-Dutch people were still simply called ‘Turks’. The Netherlands was like a dysfunctional family that plays nice weather on the circle birthday, but leaves all problems unaddressed.

And vice versa, the Netherlands is not the loser that dominates the image. Despite all the doom and gloom, after two years of crisis, we are still not a ‘low-trust society’, as Professor of Political Science Tom van der Meer does not get tired (or perhaps is now) tired of repeating. The corona approach is moderate, but the Netherlands does have a high vaccination rate, without requiring citizens. There is also at least a discussion here about 2G, which has been introduced without debate in other countries.

It is worrying that some citizens do not feel represented and drop out, but the Netherlands is not yet a polarized country like the US, for example. Moreover, there is now talk about the downside of meritocracy. The report by Cuperus and De Voogd was made at the request of the Ministry of the Interior: so the elite is not that indifferent.

But perhaps we should not compare the actual conditions. What’s missing now is the other side of the nostalgia-anticipation sandwich. Looking ahead, unlike in the 1990s, is no longer a source of hope and joy – it hadn’t been for a while, but corona and the climate crisis have exacerbated this. If you still want to escape from the now, turn on the TV and zap to the past.

Floor Rusman (f.rusman@nrc.nl) is editor of NRC

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 8 January 2022