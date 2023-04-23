Probably in a few years of Mazzanti Automobili there will be only a faded memory, made up of handcrafted supercars of exquisite workmanship which for more than a decade have made Pontedera not only the homeland of two wheels thanks to the Vespa but also, albeit to a small extent, of the four wheels. In fact, the Tuscan company risks disappearing completely after the court of Pisa has started the judicial liquidation. Yet just two years ago, the Italian brand was working to create the fastest and safest supercar in the world.

The project

It was about the project Hyper a challenge in the field of motoring and motorcycling he saw Tanal Entertainment Sport & Media, the holding company of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Saud e MAIC Technologies unite strength to pursue the goal of industrial development for the production of vehicles in Saudi Arabia thanks involvement of Italian partners in bespoke luxury manufacturing and cutting-edge technological innovation. Starting with Mazzanti Automobilesselected from the two realities to develop the current Evantra 1000 HP model into a project of 57 examples for an 1111 HP uprated model named Evantra MBS 1111 HP.

The new hypercar

The first model of the new Evantra hypercar MBS ONE 1111 HP was to be made exclusively for Saudi Arabia, a one-of-a-kind specimen. Mazzanti Automobili with Evantra MBS ONE 1111 HP, heir to the rich Italian tradition that has historically produced innovative creations projected into the future, had to deal with the production of 56 HYPERCARS in limited editions, combining the craftsmanship of Italian luxury with the spirit of innovation and development of theSaudi Arabia and with Korean high technology: unique pieces to stand out and feel like protagonists in life as in a film. Mazzanti on the front line The car had also been chosen to appear in a film, “Edward Loth – Najima The Fantastic City”, as already happened for the Mazzanti cars used on the scene of futuristic films such as: “Speed ​​Racer” (Lana and Lilly Wachowski, 2008) with the Antas model and “The Trasporter Legacy” (Luc Besson, 2015). To create the Evantra MBS 1111 HP, Tanal and MAIC Tech had combined the production of Mazzanti Automobili with the expertise of the Aeronautical Service research center in Rome, the world’s leading company in the development of nano-structured composite materials for extreme and challenging applications. The goal was to make Evantra MBS ONE 1111 HP the fastest and safest car in the world with reinforced and fully fire resistant cockpit, lightweight ballistic protection, low observability, autonomous Advanced Failure Warning System (ABAWS) and other undisclosed technologies for industrial property and privacy obligations.