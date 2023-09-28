First round at the ATP 500 in Beijing, where the South Tyrolean meets the British in an unprecedented match. Whoever wins will face one of Nishioka or Shang.

Daniel Evans and Jannik Sinner face off for the first time in their careers. Jannik returns to the field after his elimination at the US Open at the hands of Zverev and the controversy caused by his absence in the Davis Cup, while the thirty-three-year-old comes from the defeat in the first round in Chengdu at the hands of Safiullin.

THE PREDICTION: SINNER WINS 2-0 — The caliber of the Italian, now certain of a place in the Finals, is far superior to that of the Briton. The only doubts raised by Sinner in the last season are related to his physical fitness, which on this occasion should not be a problem, having played his last match more than three weeks ago. Evans, who has already started his Asian season brilliantly, does not seem to have great chances according to the main betting sites. Interesting, therefore, is the idea of ​​the Italian victorious 2-0, playable at 1.58 on Bette and Goldbet, 1.60 on Snai, 1.67 on William Hill and 1.73 on bet365. See also Serie A: Sassari beats Trento and finds a smile again

EVANS-SINNER’S OTHER ODDS — As mentioned, Jannik is favored over Evans. The South Tyrolean’s victory is on the board at 1.20 on Eurobet, Goldbet and Snai and at 1.22 on bet365. The victory of the Briton, however, is quoted at 4.25 on Snai and 4.33 on bet365. The Under/Over games market is also interesting, the main line of which stands at 21.5: at least 22 games in the match on the board at 1.85 on Goldbet and Better and 1.87 on Snai, the Under playable at 1.83 on bet365 and 1.85 on Better, Goldbet and Snai. Final comment on the total number of sets: that both can win one is quoted at 2.50 on bet365 and 2.89 on Planetwin365.

September 28 – 11.15am

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

#EvansSinner #odds #prediction #Jannik #returns #field #favourite