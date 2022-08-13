Two victories in Rome, one in Jakarta and, finally, one in the first ever Formula E race a Seoul: it is also thanks to this curriculum on the 2021/2022 World Cup that Mitch Evans will present itself in the second South Korean stage with what it takes to keep the world championship open, even with the awareness of a delay of 21 points from the leader of the standings Stoffel Vandoorne. A mission, that of winning the title, objectively difficult to achieve for the New Zealand driver, however the author of an impeccable performance on the circuit built in the area of ​​the Olympic Stadium.

The Jaguar driver, 3rd in qualifying in the Italian night, immediately took command of the race thanks to a lightning start, such as to overcome both Oliver Rowland and Lucas Di Grassi. Not even the red flag and the subsequent restart behind the Safety Car threatened the domination of the 28-year-old from Auckland, the first to pass under the checkered flag and with a precise and specific goal for the next event: to do the best possible and hope for the same time. a misstep by Vandoorne.

Rather than focusing on the Belgian Mercedes, Evans focused exclusively on himself and his goals, as reiterated by the Jaguar driver at the end of the race: “My plan was to keep the championship rush alive – commented number 9 – from London we have worked hard to make sure we can get this result. This morning was difficult, we didn’t have the right pace, but then the rain came at the right time and I made a good start. The race was really difficult to manage, conditions were changing all the time, so I thank the team for guiding me. This is what we needed, we do not Surrend, so let’s go to tomorrow and keep fighting. If I can do the brace? This is the planI’ve done it in the past, let’s do it again ”.