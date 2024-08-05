Finland to forget

A Rally Finland nightmare for Elfyn Evansended with a retirement after a series of problems that prevented the Welsh Toyota driver from closing the gap on Thierry Neuville, who maintained his world lead thanks to his 2nd place finish. In addition, Sebastien Ogier’s victory allowed the eight-time French world champion to overtake his teammate in the general standings, now 4th behind Tanak and six points behind the Frenchman.

Never-ending obstacles

If the first two days had gone by without any particular problems for the #33, the first obstacles arose on Saturday morning, first with a transmission failurewhich was decisive in losing ground on the riders ahead of him in the standings. As if that were not enough, Evans subsequently suffered a two minute penalty for not showing up on time for the Time Control during the tests on Saturday afternoon, and then finishing the Rally Finland badly with a accident at the penultimate stagejust like what happened to his teammate Kalle Rovanperä.

For Evans, the next mission will therefore be to redeem himself in a month’s time at the Rally of Greece, both to put a disastrous performance in Finland behind him and to continue to believe in the fight for the world championship with four events to go until the end of the championship: “Unfortunately we had an accident at the beginning of the penultimate stage – has explained – I had handled the corner well on the first pass, but the second time I had a bit of understeer in the ruts and went off the road. We knew it was a difficult corner, but it was more the way the car reacted in the rut than the speed. It was a costly mistake on my part and a weekend that went from bad to worsebut this is motorsport and these things happen. There are four races left in the championship and everything is still open, so we will continue to give our best until the end”.