Amazon has communicated to all customers who have made the pre-order that the new edition Blu-ray And DVD from EVANGELION, that is to say Neon Genesis Evangelion – ULTIMATE EDITION, that the box set has been postponed.

The November 24, but the next December 15, 2021. The reasons for this delay are not yet known, we await official communications from Dynit. Below we include an excerpt of the message sent by Amazon.

[… ] We are sorry to inform you that the supplier has notified us of a new availability date for the following items, consequently the new expected delivery date is: “Neon Genesis Evangelion – Ultimate Edition BOX-set (Limited Edition) (16 Blu Ray)”

Expected delivery date: December 15, 2021 […]

Source: Amazon