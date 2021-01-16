When it seemed that there was practically nothing missing to finally witness the launch of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, the premiere of the last film of the tetralogy was delayed again.

Now we are left without an official date to know the outcome of the saga Rebuild of Evangelion, but that’s not why we are short of material related to one of the most iconic franchises in anime history.

Fans of the work created by Hideaki anno They shared images of the original sketches for the series, but there was one that caught the most attention. This is the original design that the author conceived for Asuka Langley Soryu, the pilot of the Eva 02.

Asuka looked even more childish originally

As you can appreciate, Hideaki anno had a somewhat different vision for Asuka in his first sketches, especially in his hair and in the style of his plugsuit to get on the Eva 02.

Contrary to his characteristic long red hair, Asuka she was going to have shorter hair and a more brownish color, which makes her look more childish even than she already is.

Also, although his pilot suit from NERV It was also going to be red, it looked more like a racing driver’s outfit. On the other hand, the school uniform was also a bit different, as the skirt is not overalls and has a more classic Japanese school look.

The image is part of the book Groundworks of Evangelion, which brings together an immense amount of original illustrations from Hideaki anno, in which he shows the evolution of his work to conceive this series. Without a doubt, a collector’s item that you cannot miss if you are a fan.



