If there is a character who is extremely popular in Neon Genesis Evangelion that is Asuka Langleysomething that is not only reflected in a multitude of official products and others not so much, but also via the fan art Y cosplay.

This young woman of German and Japanese descent owns the hearts of many fans despite the years that have passed. The newest animated movie in the series all she made of it was increase her interest in it.

Of course, we mean Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Timewhich is part of the tetralogy known as Rebuild of Evangelion. In that film she wears an elegant white outfit.

But many prefer their plug suit traditional, which mixes two shades of orange (or red?). This one has black inner sleeves in some of its sections. Despite its coloration, it allows to highlight its long hair that hangs loose.

Particularly noteworthy in this one are a couple of A10 clips that give the impression of being orange pins. This outfit of Asuka it also has some black and green sections around the neck.

Over time it had various modifications as the anime progressed. Neon Genesis Evangelion and in the productions that followed. But cosplay of Asuka Langley that we bring to you is attached to its traditional appearance.

A cosplay of Asuka from Evangelion attached to the original series

The contribution What we bring you now is from the cosplayer cyber kitty (@sunnyrayyxo). The outfit you wear with your cosplay it is very similar to that of Asuka Langley.

Although in relation to the pins they could be better. As for the hair, perhaps he wanted to give it a realistic appearance. But many will miss the light brown hair of this tsunderewhich is one of its main features.

On average it is a cosplay decent of Asuka but with a few adjustments it could be much better. Despite the end of Rebuild of Evangelion the popularity of this character will continue to be very present.

It has too many fans around the world. It is for the same reason that figures inspired by it as well as other products do not stop coming out. There are those who always want to have something of Asukaor in any case, seek to represent it.

In addition to Evangelion we have more information about anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.