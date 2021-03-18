Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time premiered this March 8 in all theaters in Japan, breaking the curse of its predecessors in terms of success and even breaking records on screen premiere day IMAX.

The end of the tetralogy of Hideaki anno satisfied the Japanese fans of Rebuild of Evangelion, who for more than a decade have been following this cinematic story. If you have seen any of the advances of the film you will also have noticed the new suits that the pilots of the EVE.

And how could it be otherwise, one of the characters that most attracted attention with his new plug suit was our darling Asuka langley, who despite being a very fickle and sometimes unpredictable girl, has found a way to reach the hearts of many fans.

An Asuka cosplay with the new white outfit

In this case, the cosplay of Asuka inspired by her outfit inside Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time we owe it to the artist on Instagram Yuke shiro, who can you find like @yukeshiro with this spectacular photoshoot:

As you can see, the suit of Asuka It is different from her characteristic red outfit with which we knew her for a long time, but yes, her hair clips remain in that tone, as well as the details of this white suit.

There is no doubt that this cosplay perfectly captured the figure of Asuka living in a post apocalyptic world, with the aesthetics that we already know from the world of Evangelion, especially because of the well-accomplished red skies in the image editing process.

What do you think? Do you like the typical red suit of Asuka or do you keep this blank version? Let us know in the comments.



