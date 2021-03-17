There is no doubt that the last film of Evangelion has been a phenomenon in Japan. Not only has it imposed very good box office numbers in the midst of a pandemic, it has also generated an important conversation online.

Now not all the paraphernalia around Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time is focused on T-shirts, records, books and other collectibles. There are also experiences that fans can take advantage of.

You see, in the city of Nagoya in Japan, the train line Aonami has renamed the line Ayanami by the pilot of Evangelion. This setting does not stop there, also the trains and the decoration of the station are allusive to it.

In the trains we can see Rei Ayanami, also to EVA 00 and other illustrations that are allusive to the latest films of Evangelion what produced Studio khara. It is worth emphasizing that this experience attracts tourists from all over and that many people are taking the opportunity to upload photos to Instagram.

How long will Rei Ayanami’s line from Evangelion be available?

Like all good activation, the train line of Nagoya of Rei Ayanami it will not be eternal. According to the information available, this experience of Evangelion It will last until the end of May, so we will surely see a lot of tourism in that area of ​​Japan.

Speaking of Evangelion, the movie of Thrice Upon A Time it sold 2,194,533 tickets in its first week, which is equivalent to 30.6 million dollars. The film was available in 466 theaters and there was an increase in ticket sales between this film and the runs of the series.

Let’s not lose sight of Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon A Time It was one of the most anticipated animations of 2020 and had to delay its release due to the whole issue of the pandemic. The expectations were high and it seems that he has fulfilled everything that the fans wanted. Now we just need to see how long it will take to reach Latin America.

