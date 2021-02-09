There is no doubt that Evangelion is one of the series that became a cult for all anime fans. The work of Hideaki anno She became transcendental around the world and her followers do not stop paying tribute to her at every opportunity that comes their way.

Now the German cosplayer Little miss blueberry did a job to characterize the pilot of Eva 00, Rei Ayanami, who is one of the most loved and important characters in the series.

Through their social networks, Miss blueberry shared photos from a photo shoot, in which he appears holding the mighty spear of Longinus, the weapon used to take down the angels in Evangelion.

In the series, Rei Ayanami he carries said spear when he is aboard the Eva, but in this session they were able to dispense with the colossal robot and hold it like a normal weapon, obviously.

Cosplayer reflects melancholy of Rei Ayanami

Little miss blueberry She is a professional cosplayer with a lot of experience. On his Instagram you can see the different jobs he has done to interpret his favorite anime, comic or video game characters.

For Rei’s cosplay, Blueberry she wore a fabric plugsuit that shows off the original anime design. In addition, the German woman wore a blue wig and red pupils to play the character of Evangelion.

However, he also held a different session in Denmark, where he took advantage of the beach to show a melancholic version of Rei Ayanami.

‘We may have nothing but the EVA program at this time. But hey, as long as we’re alive, one day we’ll be happy to survive‘he wrote in a post.

‘Even if I die, they can replace me‘Little Miss Blueberry shared in another post, to show her taste for Evangelion.



