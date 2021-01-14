After several years of waiting, we are nowhere near knowing the outcome of the tetralogy Rebuild of Evangelion. The fourth movie, Thrice Upon a Time, it will show us a different ending to what we saw in the anime and fans are ready to find out.

To make the wait less overwhelming, the Russian cosplayer, Shirogane sama, made a new session of his already iconic costume Asuka, the proud pilot of the Eva 02 and one of the most beloved characters in the series.

This time, however, she added a different twist to her cosplay: the mighty longinus spear, the weapon capable of penetrating an AT field and essential to end the threat of angels.

Shirogane is famous for her evangelion cosplay

Asuka Langley Soryu is one of the most beloved and popular characters of Neon Genesis Evangelion. His distinctive red plugsuit, which matches his hair color, became an icon of the work created by Hideaki Anno and is recognized practically all over the planet.

It is because of that Asuka became a great source of inspiration for many cosplayers, but we must say that Shirogane sama is one of those that best characterizes it, thanks to the high quality of its plugsuit Made with latex material.

This time, Shirogane She also carries the Spear of Longinus as an additional accessory, which makes her look even more imposing and certainly reflects the whole attitude of Asuka.

Through its Instagram, Shirogane He has shared different cosplay sessions, playing other anime and video game characters; but it was with the cosplay of the character of Evangelion that got great recognition.



