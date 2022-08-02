Although many couples want to have a traditional wedding, there is no lack of those who want to do it in a different way. It is the case that we share with you, where the bride decided to cosplay of Asuka Langley from the anime of Evangelion.

That is the case of the cosplayer Ecuadorian Madoka Lockser, who decided to join the love of his life in an original way. This happened last July 28 but it is hardly causing a stir.

It should be noted that it is not a cosplay full of Asuka. I mean, not with him. plugsuit traditional that would have been too out of place, unless the entire wedding had been themed.

So she decided to keep the long brown hair of this character. Her hairstyle shows a pair of big pigtails which is how she likes this fearless anime pilot. So it’s a partial characterization.

Font: Instagram.

As for the rest of the costume we can see a white wedding dress on her cosplay of Asuka Langley of Evangelion. Perhaps if things had been different she would have ended up with Shinji.

But as you well know Hideaki Anno ruled otherwise. In the photos that we share with you in this note, it is possible to appreciate her interpretation, and incidentally, some of the moments before, during and after the wedding.

A cosplay of Asuka as a girlfriend and a well-known meme

Something worth noting is that the bride wrote on her account at Twitter ‘today was a great happy thursday because i got married with Asuka cosplay’. That is a direct allusion to the popular meme of ‘Happy Thursday’ related to this character.

Something that should be noted is that the boyfriend and now husband also wore an item related to Neon Genesis Evangelion. In her case it was a tie with a nice character.

Font: Instagram.

It is nothing less than Pen Penthe pet penguin of Misato Katsuragi whom she sees as part of her family and who stands out for her intelligence.

Font: Instagram.

It is to be imagined that this wedding held in Ecuador will serve as an inspiration to other fans of Evangelion to pick up the idea, or any other anime. Even to the degree of performing themed ceremonies, some of which stand out for their extravagance.

