The movies of Rebuild of Evangelion not only served to retell the original story of Hideaki Anno, also to present new designs of characters, highlights and many other sections. They want received an adjustment in general was Asuka.

Why do we count this? Well, to the character of Asuka on Rebuild of Evangelion Absolutely everything happens to him and, somehow, he has to manage to get ahead and endure.

Now, to do justice to Asuka, in her version of the 90s and today, the cosplayer _ulichan_ was given the task of presenting a publication in which it is possible to appreciate something very special.

Yes, this is a cosplay where the two versions of Asuka (the adult and the young woman) see each other face to face (one with a patch and the other not). Asuka from Rebuild of Evangelion is interpreted by lili_erlih while the young woman is _ulichan_.

When will the last Evangelion movie arrive in Latin America?

Now comes the million dollar question, when will we see in Latin America the last film of the Rebuild of Evangelion? Well, the answer is who is fighting the distribution rights of the films in our region.

If it were the case that the rights are held by Funimation, they would have to resell them to the highest bidder to put the film in theaters in Latin America. Also the same companies like Cinépolis could seek to have the license directly from Japan.

The downside of all this is that there is no clear signal as to whether or not the last Evangelion movie will arrive, especially since there has not been some kind of news or signal that makes us imagine what will happen.



