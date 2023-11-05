From the series called Rebuild of Evangelionan interesting thing emerges Mari Makinami cosplay by the excellent alienoriharawhich really does justice to the new character through a practically perfect interpretation.

Mari Illustrious Makinami is a rather controversial character, as could easily happen given that she is a completely new figureinserted as a new element within the remake of the Hideaki Anno series with the idea of ​​introducing a different personality compared to the well-defined and well-known ones of the other protagonists.

Mari is therefore quite distinct from the others: she is a rather sunny and cheerful girl extroverted with her companions but also very determined and skilled in the fighting phases, in some ways comparable to Asuka Langley even if with apparently less rough and complicated sides.

Some have considered her a character who tends too much towards fan service, but it is clear that her role was difficult for everyone to appreciate, as it was an absolute new entry in a now consolidated series. The fact is that alienorihara still reproduced it perfectly.