Thanks to the website Figsoku, we had news of the most recent figure of the Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time. And, if you have loved this movie that brought Prime Video to Latin America and Mexico. Perhaps, this special edition of Mari Illustrious Makinami be especially for you.

This figure of Evangelion was created by the company Kotobukiya 1/6 scale of the talented Mari Illustrious Makinami, which has a great importance in the last movie. Although, we will have to wait a little longer to get our hands on it. This figure is scheduled to be released in March 2022.}

The price of this figure of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, is now available through Amazon priced at ¥ 12,753 + ¥ 3,164 shipping. That is to say that having Mari Illustrious Makinami It could cost you approximately $ 150. But, she will not be alone, because she will also arrive next to the figure of Asuka langley, her great friend.

The price of this figure of Mari Illustrious Makinami It could vary in price depending on your local currency, however it is undeniable that its level of detail makes it worth it. We hope to have more announcements about Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A TimeWhat other figure would you like to have?