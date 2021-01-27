The last movie of Evangelion, Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, was scheduled to finally reach Japanese theaters during this January 2021, however, due to the pandemic that still continues to plague that country, it was delayed … yes, once again.

The worst thing is that, probably due to the health situation, this delay is indefinite as no new date or even a new year was provided. Meanwhile in Japan the fans of Evangelion have to settle for knowing about their favorite anime through a campaign on COVID that was launched for public transport.

These are messages on electronic panels that use the style of this anime, with black, red and yellow colors, as well as the same typeface and the handling of spaces in the design.

These messages are transmitted as a strip, advising citizens how to protect themselves and what measures to take in this pandemic.

Evangelion’s COVID Campaign Goes Viral

We found out thanks to a video that went viral in Twitter:

The translation reads like this:

‘State of emergency – a request from the Fukuoka Prefecture. To prevent COVID-19 infections, we are declaring a state of emergency. Please refrain from going out unless absolutely necessary.

Especially after 8pm, we strongly ask you to stay home. Wear masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance.

Please stay alert and take appropriate preventive measures‘.

As you may have read, some areas of Japan entered a state of emergency again, as indicated by this campaign in Fukuoka; so the premiere of tapes like Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time have been paused because of it.

What do you think of this government strategy? Would you like there to be something like this in your country? Let us know in the comments.



