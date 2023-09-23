













Evangelion: IA makes a new version of the EVA pilots that are not bad at all | TierraGamer









A fan of the use of these tools made a series of illustrations of four of them, which are Asuka Langley, Rei Ayanami, Misato Katsuragi and Shinji Ikari.

We do not know for sure who is responsible, nor what means were used for these designs of Neon Genesis Evangelion.

We recommend: You already know it! Asus launches new line in collaboration with Evangelion.

It is possible that you used Stable Diffusion or Midjourney, which are the most popular and used image generators.

Instead of using an anime-type aesthetic, as is traditional, he gave them a more realistic appearance, as if they were photos of the characters. In most cases the result is acceptable.

Fountain: Twitter.

The best designs are those of Asuka and Shinji. In Rei’s case, her hair color is too purple or violet, when in reality it is bluish.

As for Misato, her hair is a darker purple and should be combed, not messy.

In any case, these recreations of characters from Neon Genesis Evangelion They are acceptable. It is wise that the hands that almost always cause problems do not appear.

Fountain: Twitter.

What’s a little unfortunate about these AI-generated images is that the person responsible is not known.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is increasingly common to find designs of this type, whether Neon Genesis Evangelion or other series, but whose generators are not known.

Fountain: Twitter.

But that did not prevent these successful illustrations by Asuka Langley, Rei Ayanami, Misato Katsuragi and Shinji Ikari from appearing on social networks.

Apart from Neon Genesis Evangelion and AI we have more geek information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)