Since Neon Genesis Evangelion aired on Japanese television, its popularity has remained. The most recent movie all he did was increase it again.

In view of that, Studio khara authorized a new line of products based on this, and among them is a figure of the EVA-01. Yes, the battle unit that belongs to Shinji ikari. The fact is that at this point there are countless similar products based on it.

Evangelion’s EVA-01 unit is quite popular

Anyway, if you’ve never had a figure of the EVA-01, this is a good chance to get one. It is a product from the manufacturer Kotobukiya, which stands out for its quality.

In this case, it has joints to put it in various poses, as well as accessories, so that it is possible to customize it in various ways. This plastic model is based on the work of two sculptors, Yuichi kuwamura Y Shoei chiba.

It is made to a 1/400 scale and has an approximate height of 190 mm. Among the accessories available are the classic knife, assault rifle, and the Cassius Spear.

That is what reveals that this figure is based on the version of the EVA-01 from Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Movie. In the television anime it is Longinus. That of Cassius has a different design, but maintains the traditional red color.

This new figure is based on the latest movie

Another accessory that this figure of EVA-01 it is the connection that maintains the flow of energy, and also a support. Apparently, most of the time you don’t need it, but it is used in case you want to put him in more dynamic poses.

Undoubtedly, this figure will not be the first or the last to be based on the latest film in the series. We are sure that Studio khara will continue to exploit the franchise with products like this.

To all this, how much does this model cost? It has an MSRP of 6,600 yen, over $ 1 thousand 208 pesos at the current exchange rate. However, some online stores are offering it for 4,900 yen, which is just over $ 897 pesos.

The official name of this article is Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time Movie EVA-01 with Spear of Cassius. Remember, the above prices do not include shipping costs or customs taxes.

