Studio khara Has published two new trailers ninety seconds to promote the latest movie Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban: ||) this Sunday and here we tell you everything about them.

Notice: This article will contain spoilers for the upcoming Evangelion movie.

Evangleion fans: avoiding tons of spoilers for almost a month

Khara: I’ll spoil you myself

New trailers for the latest Evangelion movie

In the first trailer, we see Shinji, Asuka, Mari, and Rei using the Rebuild saga costumes inside their EVAs as well as outside of them.

In it, we can also see Minato, Ryoji and Kensuke alive and looking much older than the previous film, how many years have passed between one and the other?

The second trailer for Evangelion contains more information about the film: we see Mari and Asuka in the new white suits that we have seen in other trailers and posters.

In the middle of the trailer, we see the EVA-02 in a new reinforced armor in the middle of a fight with the EVA-01? It may be a new model, as we see two models similar to the EVA-01 fighting each other.

The music played in the Evangleion trailers are: «Voyager ~ Hizuke no Nai Bohyo»(Voyager: A Grave Post With No Date) interpreted by Yumi Matsutoya. The second contains «this is the dream, beyond belief…»From the composer Shiro sagisu.

Evangelion Official Poster: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time (Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban: ||)

Announcement of the film for the West

The movie has grossed over $ 45 million in its first 14 days, so it’s only a matter of time before we have an official announcement of the date to see. Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time in the West.

Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time already unseated Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Train in his box office, which will premiere on April 22 for Mexico and Latin America.

