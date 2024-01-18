













The popular knife Rebuild of Evangelion It is available to reserve at the franchise's official store. The page has everything from the details of the measurements to the images in which the handle of the weapon and its colors can be seen clearly.

The price of the knife is around 90 USD, including tax, and in Mexican pesos it would be just over 1500. It will be an expensive knife that you will not be able to use to cut the vegetables for your food! However, it is very special, who wouldn't want to have it?

You can review the information promptly here.

The progressive knife will have an LED light and some voice. Below is the official description of what the weapon will be like:

“The appearance of the main body [del arma] It is completely new – in reference to the adjustments –, it is three-dimensional with a total length of about 34 cm. Just like in the work [anime] , it is possible to transform from a folded state to a knife state. The movement of the eye nail when deformed is also reproduced. The blade part is equipped with an LED, which emits white light as in the work [de anime] and activates a vibration sound at the same time.”

Source: Evangelion Official Online Store

The knife of Evangelion It would have to arrive in June 2024 or after this date.

Where can I watch Evangelion?

The series of Evangelion It is one of the most popular and enigmatic anime. Fans consider the delivery to be one of the most original of the century. If you have not seen Shinji's journey, below I tell you where you could see it.

The Netflix streaming platform has Neon Genesis Evangelion, Dead True, and The End of Evangelion. You should marathon it before purchasing your progressive knife.

