Once Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon A Time is released in theaters, and the franchise finally ended, its creator, Hideaki anno, you can focus on other projects. One of them was revealed this week.

Apparently, this creative is now in charge of the direction and script of a new film live-action from Kamen rider. The name of this is Shin Kamen Rider. Its premiere is planned for March 2023. The announcement was made at a special event.

Shin Kamen Rider will be released until 2023

It will be a production of Toei, in which the creator of Kamen rider, the legendary Shotaro Ishinomori (1938-1998). East mangaka He was the one who created this classic Japanese TV hero.

It is considered the first franchise in TV of the subgenre Henshin hero, which in turn is included in the genus tokusatsu. Anno had some comments about this new production in which he is now involved.

Evangelion creator will surprise with new Ultraman movie

The creator of Evangelion commented ‘Five decades earlier, almost every elementary school child was captivated by the hero Kamen Rider. I was not the exception ‘.

To the above, he added ‘I launched this project with the desire to give back a little for the great gifts I received from television shows five decades ago, in film form fifty years later’. It is something he planned six years ago, but was forced to delay.

The creator of Evangelion has several projects

All due to the pandemic of coronavirus. So the initial planned date was moved about two years later.

In addition to the advance that accompanies this note, a mere teaser, Toei shared a video showing part of the story of Kamen rider. This was edited by himself Hideaki anno.

This hero emerged in 1971, and his show is so successful that it has run for 31 seasons. It is still widely viewed today.

In addition to working on the movie of Shin Kamen Rider, the creator of Evangelion is involved in a tape of Ultraman, which is named Shin Ultraman. In the case of the latter, he limits himself to making the script.

Considering that this movie by Kamen rider opens until 2023, we will have to be patient. The first insurance advance will take time. Who knows what else will come in the future from the troubled mind of Hideaki anno.

