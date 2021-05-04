Hayao Miyazaki is recognized for all his contribution to Japanese animation. His contributions are such that admiration for his work transcends borders and languages. But could your works one day go beyond anime? There have been more than enough offers, but none have materialized. There’s even one from the creator of Evangelion, Hideaki Anno.

You see, there has always been the concern to make a live action of some movie of Studio ghibli. Offers come from USA, but all have been rejected for unknown reasons. Perhaps this is because they fear that the works of Hayao Miyazaki be cropped or changed to suit the Western view.

Yet what could someone like Hideaki anno? Who does not know, the creative mind behind the entire universe of Evangelion ever suggested doing a live action of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind from Studio ghibli. Yes, it sounds crazy, but, it is not the first time that you work on a project related to an anime.

For example, Hideaki anno launched in 2004 a live action anime / manga by Cutey honey many applauded him for his effort. Then came the movie of Shin godzilla for which many also praised him. Would that be reason enough for the creator of Evangelion get involved with some work of Studio ghibli?

Hideaki Anno – the creator of Evangelion – and Hayao Miyazaki – the mind behind Ghibñi – are joined by Nausicaa

Somehow the names of Hideaki anno Y Hayao Miyazaki they crossed paths in a moment that forever changed anime. That moment was the production of the film Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind in which the creator of Evangelion animated one of the key scenes.

Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind It was a film that prompted the career and the creation of Studio ghibli and technically paved the way for Hayao Miyazaki was what we know today and Hideaki anno also follow the path of animation and eventually found Gainax.

Could it be that one day we will really see a live action of Studio ghibli? And if so, the now boss of Studio khara, those in charge of Rebuild of EvangelionCould you take on a project of that size? It looks unlikely, but let’s not rule it out.

