It was in an interview that Gwyneth patrol talked about the most important movies in order to Wes anderson. Evangelion was one of those he mentioned, they saw the entire series in a single week. According to the actress, the director was fascinated by all aspects of the series directed by Hideaki anno.

Despite the difficulties you have had Evangelion throughout its history, including the health of Hideaki anno who thought about taking his life for the harassment his fans had had. The success and impact it had had both on the general public and on the lives of directors, directors, and critics, is undeniable.

The End of Evangelion one of his Wes Anderson favorites

What he literally mentioned about was: ‘It’s a series that I don’t know if I can describe correctly. It’s 24 episodes, we watch it all in a week, because we started wanting this story to be real (…) This could engender something like Scientology ‘.

In fact, in a different interview, mentioned Wes anderson what The End of Evangelion is his third favorite animated film, right behind The Iron Giant Y Akira.

The impact that the work of Evangelion has had in the director Wes anderson, which has digested animated films such as Isle of Dogs, Moonrise Kingdom or The Grand Budapest Hotel is awesome. Why do you think he mentioned that he had 24 episodes? Did you choose to ignore the last two?

In what we wait for Evangelion I arrived at Latin America, we also recommend you read:



