Level Infinite and developers Shift Up Games have announced a new Goddess of Victory: Nikke crossover event which will see the arrival of the characters from the beloved series Neon Genesis Evangelion of the free-to-play title for mobile devices and PC.

The collaboration does not yet have a precise date, but it will arrive “soon” and will involve the most famous characters of Hideaki Anno’s work, such as Asuka, Rei, Mari and Misato which we also see again in the official artwork that accompanied the announcement, which you can see below. We are talking about exclusive content that will bring the world of Evangelion into Nikkeso maybe we will be able to go into battle in the shoes of these characters.